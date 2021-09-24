 Skip to main content
Point of emphasis; Decatur MacArthur allows no points in stopping Springfield Lanphier 46-0

Decatur MacArthur corralled Springfield Lanphier's offense and never let go to fuel a 46-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

The first quarter gave the Generals a 13-0 lead over the Lions.

The Generals' offense took charge to a 40-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

The Generals remained on top of the Lions through a scoreless third quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Normal University on September 10 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.

