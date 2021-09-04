Point of emphasis; Chicago South Shore allows no points in stopping Chicago Dyett 32-0

Chicago South Shore's defense throttled Chicago Dyett, resulting in a shutout win 32-0 during this Illinois football game.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
