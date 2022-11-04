Point of emphasis: Chicago Morgan Park posts stop sign on Chicago Payton's offense 28-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chicago Morgan Park shutout Chicago Payton 28-0 in Illinois high school football on November 4.
In recent action on October 21, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Payton took on Chicago North Lawndale on October 21 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.