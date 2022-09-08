Point of emphasis: Chicago Golder College Prep posts stop sign on Chicago Muchin College Prep's offense 7-0

Chicago Golder College Prep's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Chicago Muchin College Prep 7-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Chicago Golder College Prep and Chicago Muchin College Prep were both scoreless.

Chicago Golder College Prep put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Chicago Muchin College Prep 7-0 in the last stanza.

