Point of emphasis: Auburn posts stop sign on Pittsfield's offense 34-0

A suffocating defense helped Auburn handle Pittsfield 34-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Auburn darted in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Saukees.
Auburn pulled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Pittsfield and Auburn squared off with September 10, 2021 at Pittsfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Pittsfield faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn took on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on September 23 at Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.