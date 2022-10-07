 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Point of emphasis: Auburn posts stop sign on Pittsfield's offense 34-0

A suffocating defense helped Auburn handle Pittsfield 34-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Auburn darted in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Saukees.

Auburn pulled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pittsfield and Auburn squared off with September 10, 2021 at Pittsfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Pittsfield faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn took on Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on September 23 at Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. Click here for a recap

