Point of emphasis: Auburn posts stop sign on Pittsfield's offense 34-0

A suffocating defense helped Auburn handle Pittsfield 34-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Auburn darted in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Saukees.

Auburn pulled to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.