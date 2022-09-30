 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Plains takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Pittsfield 43-12

Pleasant Plains stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 43-12 victory over Pittsfield for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 14-0 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 29-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Saukees 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Pittsfield faced off on August 27, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Pleasant Plains faced off against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central and Pittsfield took on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on September 16 at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

