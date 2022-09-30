Pleasant Plains takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Pittsfield 43-12

Pleasant Plains stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 43-12 victory over Pittsfield for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.
Pleasant Plains opened with a 14-0 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Pleasant Plains roared to a 29-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Saukees 14-6 in the fourth quarter.
