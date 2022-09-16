Pleasant Plains defeats Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in lopsided affair 49-22

Pleasant Plains unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 49-22 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pleasant Plains jumped in front of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals' offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Blue Jays at halftime.

Pleasant Plains stormed to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays managed a 16-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

