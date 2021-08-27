Pleasant Plains' convoy passes Pittsfield 30-14

Pleasant Plains trucked Pittsfield on the road to a 30-14 victory on August 27 in Illinois football action.

The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead over the Saukees.

Through the early stages of the affair, Pittsfield controlled the pace, taking a 14-9 lead into intermission.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 9-0 lead over the Saukees.

