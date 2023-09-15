Pleasant Plains knocked off Petersburg PORTA 35-18 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Pleasant Plains a 7-6 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Bluejays.

Pleasant Plains stormed to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bluejays' 12-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA played in a 49-22 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Petersburg PORTA faced off against New Berlin and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on Sept. 1 at Pleasant Plains High School.

