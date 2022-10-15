Pittsfield hustles by Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 24-12

Pittsfield handed Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central a tough 24-12 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Saukees' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-6 points differential.

