Piasa Southwestern overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 22-7 win against Gillespie in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Gillespie, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Piasa Southwestern through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

A 16-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Piasa Birds' defeat of the Miners.

Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

