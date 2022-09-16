Peoria thumps Normal in punishing decision 64-30

Peoria left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Normal 64-30 on September 16 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Peoria an 8-3 lead over Normal.
The Lions' offense steamrolled in front for a 34-17 lead over the Ironmen at the intermission.
Peoria roared to a 48-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-0 advantage in the frame.
