Peoria thumps Normal in punishing decision 64-30

Peoria left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Normal 64-30 on September 16 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Peoria an 8-3 lead over Normal.

The Lions' offense steamrolled in front for a 34-17 lead over the Ironmen at the intermission.

Peoria roared to a 48-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Normal and Peoria faced off on October 1, 2021 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Normal squared off with Champaign Central in a football game . Click here for a recap

