Peoria sprints past Champaign Centennial 30-20

Peoria collected a 30-20 victory over Champaign Centennial on September 24 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Peoria a 12-7 lead over Champaign Centennial.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 12-7 intermission score.
The Lions pulled ahead over the Chargers 30-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Champaign Centennial faced off against Normal Community West and Peoria took on Danville on September 10 at Danville High School. For more, click here.
