A suffocating defense helped Peoria handle Urbana 92-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Peoria faced off against Rochester and Urbana took on Champaign Centennial on Aug. 26 at Champaign Centennial High School.

