Peoria Richwoods knocked off Springfield Southeast 24-12 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Peoria Richwoods a 14-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.

The Knights' offense breathed fire in front for a 17-0 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Springfield Southeast fought to within 24-12.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.