Peoria outlasts Mascoutah in topsy-turvy battle 36-21

Peoria dumped Mascoutah 36-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Indians took a 21-14 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.

Peoria broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Mascoutah.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

