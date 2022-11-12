 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria outlasts Mascoutah in topsy-turvy battle 36-21

Peoria dumped Mascoutah 36-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Indians took a 21-14 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.

Peoria broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Mascoutah.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Recently on October 29, Peoria squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

