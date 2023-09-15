Peoria Notre Dame controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-7 victory over Peoria Richwoods in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Springfield Southeast and Peoria Notre Dame took on Urbana on Sept. 2 at Peoria Notre Dame High School.

