Peoria Notre Dame denies Bloomington's challenge 24-6

Peoria Notre Dame grabbed a 24-6 victory at the expense of Bloomington on October 9 in Illinois football.
Peoria Notre Dame jumped in front of Bloomington 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
Peoria Notre Dame's offense stomped on to a 24-6 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the third and final quarters.
