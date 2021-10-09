 Skip to main content
Peoria Notre Dame denies Bloomington's challenge 24-6

Peoria Notre Dame grabbed a 24-6 victory at the expense of Bloomington on October 9 in Illinois football.

Recently on September 24 , Bloomington squared up on Peoria Richwoods in a football game . For more, click here.

Peoria Notre Dame jumped in front of Bloomington 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Peoria Notre Dame's offense stomped on to a 24-6 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the third and final quarters.

