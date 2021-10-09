Peoria Notre Dame denies Bloomington's challenge 24-6

Peoria Notre Dame grabbed a 24-6 victory at the expense of Bloomington on October 9 in Illinois football.

Peoria Notre Dame jumped in front of Bloomington 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Peoria Notre Dame's offense stomped on to a 24-6 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the third and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.