Peoria engulfs Peoria Richwoods in point barrage 66-12

Peoria controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-12 win against Peoria Richwoods on September 29 in Illinois football.
Last season, Peoria and Peoria Richwoods faced off on August 27, 2021 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
