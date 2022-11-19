Peoria denies Morris' challenge 76-56

Peoria knocked off Morris 76-56 on November 19 in Illinois football.

Peoria drew first blood by forging a 16-8 margin over Morris after the first quarter.

The Lions opened a mammoth 46-14 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Morris showed some mettle by fighting back to a 60-34 count in the third quarter.

The Lions' advantage was wide enough to weather the Redskins' 22-16 margin in the fourth quarter.

