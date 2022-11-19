 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Peoria denies Morris' challenge 76-56

  • 0

Peoria knocked off Morris 76-56 on November 19 in Illinois football.

Peoria drew first blood by forging a 16-8 margin over Morris after the first quarter.

The Lions opened a mammoth 46-14 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Morris showed some mettle by fighting back to a 60-34 count in the third quarter.

The Lions' advantage was wide enough to weather the Redskins' 22-16 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 4, Peoria squared off with Kankakee in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News