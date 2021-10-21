Peoria casts spell on Peoria Notre Dame 40-35

Peoria topped Peoria Notre Dame 40-35 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Peoria Notre Dame showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Peoria as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, Peoria Notre Dame would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 21-12 lead on Peoria.

Peoria broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-27 lead over Peoria Notre Dame.

Peoria blunted Peoria Notre Dame's dreams of a rally by mirroring its final period points total.

