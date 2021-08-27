Pekin tames Rock Island's offense 21-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Pekin blank Rock Island 21-0 on August 27 in Illinois football.
The third quarter gave Pekin a 14-0 lead over Rock Island.
The Dragons opened a small 7-0 gap over the Rocks at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
