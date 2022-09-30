Pekin takes down Metamora 55-13

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It was a tough night for Metamora which was overmatched by Pekin in this 55-13 verdict.

Pekin opened with a 7-0 advantage over Metamora through the first quarter.

The Dragons opened a massive 28-6 gap over the Redbirds at the intermission.

Pekin steamrolled to a 48-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Pekin and Metamora squared off with October 8, 2021 at Metamora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 16, Pekin faced off against Washington and Metamora took on Morton on September 16 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap

