Pekin pushed past Rolling Meadows for a 19-7 win at Rolling Meadows High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Pekin opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rolling Meadows through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Dragons chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 12-7 points differential.

