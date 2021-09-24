Pekin makes Canton's offense disappear 34-0

Pekin corralled Canton's offense and never let go to fuel a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
The first quarter gave the Dragons a 21-0 lead over the Little Giants.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on September 10, Canton faced off against Morton and Pekin took on Dunlap on September 10 at Pekin High School. For more, click here.
