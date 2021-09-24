 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pekin makes Canton's offense disappear 34-0

  • 0

Pekin corralled Canton's offense and never let go to fuel a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

The first quarter gave the Dragons a 21-0 lead over the Little Giants.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

In recent action on September 10, Canton faced off against Morton and Pekin took on Dunlap on September 10 at Pekin High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Justin Fields make a competitive start against the Browns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News