 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pekin carves slim margin over Morton 14-7

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pekin wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 14-7 over Morton on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Dragons outscored the Potters 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 9, Morton faced off against Canton and Pekin took on Dunlap on September 9 at Dunlap High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal West coach Nathan Fincham

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News