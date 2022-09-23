Pekin carves slim margin over Morton 14-7

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Pekin wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 14-7 over Morton on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Dragons outscored the Potters 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

