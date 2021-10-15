Pekin buries East Peoria under avalanche of points 48-8

 Skip to main content
Pekin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off East Peoria 48-8 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Pekin faced off against Washington and East Peoria took on Dunlap on October 1 at Dunlap High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Pekin drew first blood by forging a 41-0 margin over East Peoria after the first quarter.

The Dragons remained on top of the Raiders through a scoreless second and third quarters.

