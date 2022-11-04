Pekin barely beats Normal 32-31

Pekin edged Normal 32-31 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Normal started on steady ground by forging a 21-12 lead over Pekin at the end of the first quarter.
The Ironmen took a 21-18 lead over the Dragons heading to the intermission locker room.
Normal enjoyed a 31-25 lead over Pekin to start the fourth quarter.
The Dragons pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Ironmen.
