Pekin barely beats Normal 32-31

Pekin edged Normal 32-31 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Normal started on steady ground by forging a 21-12 lead over Pekin at the end of the first quarter.

The Ironmen took a 21-18 lead over the Dragons heading to the intermission locker room.

Normal enjoyed a 31-25 lead over Pekin to start the fourth quarter.

The Dragons pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Ironmen.

