Pearl City knocks out victory on Decatur St. Teresa 48-33

Pearl City grabbed a 48-33 victory at the expense of Decatur St. Teresa in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on November 13 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a football game . For more, click here.

The Wolves opened with a 7-3 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.

Pearl City registered a 30-14 advantage at intermission over Decatur St. Teresa.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Wolves and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

