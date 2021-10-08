Paxton-Buckley-Loda survives competitive clash with Monticello 16-15

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Paxton-Buckley-Loda nabbed it to nudge past Monticello 16-15 on October 8 in Illinois football.

The Sages showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Panthers as the first quarter ended.

The Sages climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 9-0 lead at halftime.

Monticello enjoyed a 15-0 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-0 points differential.

