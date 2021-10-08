 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Paxton-Buckley-Loda survives competitive clash with Monticello 16-15

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Paxton-Buckley-Loda nabbed it to nudge past Monticello 16-15 on October 8 in Illinois football.

The Sages showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Panthers as the first quarter ended.

The Sages climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 9-0 lead at halftime.

Monticello enjoyed a 15-0 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 16-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News