Paxton-Buckley-Loda shuffles past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 28-8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda tipped and eventually toppled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 28-8 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Grey Ghosts' expense.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda moved in front of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

