Paxton-Buckley-Loda shuffles past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 28-8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda tipped and eventually toppled Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 28-8 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on August 27 in Illinois football action.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Grey Ghosts' expense.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda moved in front of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.