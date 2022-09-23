Paxton-Buckley-Loda mows down Rantoul Township 65-6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda showed it had the juice to douse Rantoul Township in a points barrage during a 65-6 win at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on September 23 in Illinois football action.

