Paxton-Buckley-Loda dominates Pontiac Township 43-6

The force was strong for Paxton-Buckley-Loda as it pierced Pontiac Township during Friday's 43-6 thumping on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Panthers registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda stormed to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.