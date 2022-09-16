Paxton-Buckley-Loda dominates Pontiac Township 43-6

The force was strong for Paxton-Buckley-Loda as it pierced Pontiac Township during Friday's 43-6 thumping on September 16 in Illinois football action.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Panthers registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda stormed to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.
