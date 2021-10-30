Paxton-Buckley-Loda designs winning blueprint on Eureka 24-6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Eureka 24-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Tolono Unity and Eureka took on Downs Tri-Valley on October 15 at Eureka High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Panthers an 8-0 lead over the Hornets.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's offense roared to a 16-0 lead over Eureka at the intermission.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's control showed as it carried a 16-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
