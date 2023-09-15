It was a tough night for Pontiac which was overmatched by Paxton-Buckley-Loda in this 55-14 verdict.

The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Pontiac played in a 43-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Newton.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.