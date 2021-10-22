Pawnee tenderizes Bushnell-Prairie City 52-12

Pawnee rolled past Bushnell-Prairie City for a comfortable 52-12 victory at Pawnee High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
