Pawnee tames Decatur Lutheran's offense 2-0

Pawnee unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Decatur Lutheran in a 2-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on September 11.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
