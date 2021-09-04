 Skip to main content
Pawnee takes down Galva 54-8

Pawnee rolled past Galva for a comfortable 54-8 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 4. .

The Indians' force showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Indians' offense jumped to an 18-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Indians a 2-0 lead over the Wildcats.

