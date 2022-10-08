Pawnee drums Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran with resounding beat 72-12

Pawnee played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran during a 72-12 beating in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Pawnee faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran took on Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op on September 24 at Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op. Click here for a recap
