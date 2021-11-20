 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Park Ridge Maine South pockets narrow victory over Chicago Marist 35-33

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Park Ridge Maine South didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Marist 35-33 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on November 6 , Chicago Marist squared up on South Elgin in a football game . For more, click here.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as Park Ridge Maine South outscored Chicago Marist 35-33 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Replacing Allen Robinson no easy task

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News