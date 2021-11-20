Park Ridge Maine South pockets narrow victory over Chicago Marist 35-33

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Park Ridge Maine South didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Marist 35-33 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as Park Ridge Maine South outscored Chicago Marist 35-33 in the final period.

