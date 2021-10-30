Paris rides the rough off Mt. Zion 17-6

Paris tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Zion 17-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 30.
The first quarter gave Paris a 7-0 lead over Mt. Zion.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 7-0 at halftime.
The Tigers darted ahead of the Braves 14-0 as the fourth quarter started.
