Pana broke out to an early lead and topped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 49-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Pana opened with a 28-7 advantage over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through the first quarter.
Pana's offense struck to a 35-13 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.
The Panthers' rule showed as they carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
