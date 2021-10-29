Pana's speedy start jolts Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 49-19

 Skip to main content
Pana broke out to an early lead and topped Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 49-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pana opened with a 28-7 advantage over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through the first quarter.

Pana's offense struck to a 35-13 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond at halftime.

The Panthers' rule showed as they carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Pana squared up on Nokomis in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

