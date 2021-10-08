Pana staggers Greenville with punishing performance 68-21

Pana showered the scoreboard with points to drown Greenville 68-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 24 , Pana squared up on Piasa Southwestern in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pana opened with a 14-6 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense took charge to a 35-14 lead over the Comets at halftime.
Pana's power showed as it carried a 61-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
