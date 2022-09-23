Pana spins away from trouble to top Piasa Southwestern 35-21

Pana couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 35-21 win over Piasa Southwestern in Illinois high school football on September 23.

The start wasn't the problem for Piasa Southwestern, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Pana through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 20-14 lead over the Piasa Birds at the intermission.

Pana darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.