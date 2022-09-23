Pana spins away from trouble to top Piasa Southwestern 35-21

Pana couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 35-21 win over Piasa Southwestern in Illinois high school football on September 23.
The start wasn't the problem for Piasa Southwestern, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Pana through the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 20-14 lead over the Piasa Birds at the intermission.
Pana darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
