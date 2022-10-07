Pana shuts off the power on Greenville 55-19

Pana showed it had the juice to douse Greenville in a points barrage during a 55-19 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Last season, Pana and Greenville squared off with October 8, 2021 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on September 23, Pana squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.