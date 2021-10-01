Pana sets a fast pace to trip Litchfield 55-8

Pana stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 55-8 win over Litchfield during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 28-0 lead over the Purple Panthers.

The Panthers' offense took charge to a 55-0 lead over the Purple Panthers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

