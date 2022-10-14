Pana rains down on Virden North Mac 42-21

Pana recorded a big victory over Virden North Mac 42-21 during this Illinois football game.

Pana opened with a 7-0 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.

Pana registered a 29-15 advantage at halftime over Virden North Mac.

Pana pulled to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

Pana avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

