Pana rains down on Virden North Mac 42-21

Pana recorded a big victory over Virden North Mac 42-21 during this Illinois football game.
Pana opened with a 7-0 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.
Pana registered a 29-15 advantage at halftime over Virden North Mac.
Pana pulled to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.
Pana avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 30, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Virden North Mac took on Greenville on September 30 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.