Pana outclasses Fairfield 68-50

Pana stretched out and finally snapped Fairfield to earn a 68-50 victory on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Pana opened with a 16-6 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 42-20 advantage at halftime over the Mules.

Pana thundered to a 55-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mules enjoyed a 22-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

