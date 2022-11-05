 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Pana outclasses Fairfield 68-50

  • 0

Pana stretched out and finally snapped Fairfield to earn a 68-50 victory on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Pana opened with a 16-6 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 42-20 advantage at halftime over the Mules.

Pana thundered to a 55-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mules enjoyed a 22-13 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Recently on October 21, Pana squared off with Carlinville in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News