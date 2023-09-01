Pana eventually beat Carlinville 30-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cavaliers with a 7-0 lead over the Panthers heading into the second quarter.

Pana broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-7 lead over Carlinville.

The Cavaliers narrowed the gap 13-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Pana and Carlinville faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pana High School.

