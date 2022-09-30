Pana mauls Litchfield in strong effort 42-8

Pana showed top form to dominate Litchfield during a 42-8 victory on September 30 in Illinois football action.
Pana moved in front of Litchfield 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers opened a towering 36-0 gap over the Purple Panthers at the intermission.
Pana stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Purple Panthers narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Pana and Litchfield squared off with October 1, 2021 at Litchfield last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Pana faced off against Staunton and Litchfield took on Virden North Mac on September 16 at Litchfield. For a full recap, click here.
