Pana mauls Litchfield in strong effort 42-8

Pana showed top form to dominate Litchfield during a 42-8 victory on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Pana moved in front of Litchfield 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a towering 36-0 gap over the Purple Panthers at the intermission.

Pana stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Panthers narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

